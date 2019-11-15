Sacramento Kings (4-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (9-2, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Sacramento take the court.

Los Angeles went 25-27 in Western Conference action and 22-19 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.5 last season.

Sacramento went 39-43 overall and 21-31 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Kings gave up 115.3 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Avery Bradley Jr.: day to day (leg), Anthony Davis Jr.: day to day (ribs/shoulder), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (left ankle).

AD
AD

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (knee), Trevor Ariza: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD