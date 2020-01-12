The Cavaliers are 6-13 on the road. Cleveland is 3-13 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 44.4 rebounds per game.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Howard is scoring 7.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma has averaged 17.6 points and added 4.6 rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 18.7 points and grabbing 3.2 rebounds. Kevin Love has averaged 15.6 points and collected seven rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 21 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (illness), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Danny Green: out (right hip), Anthony Davis: day to day (gluteus maximus).

Cavaliers: Dante Exum: out (illness), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.