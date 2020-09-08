The Nuggets are 29-16 in Western Conference games. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.0.
The Clippers are 32-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 32-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 19.9 points per game, and is averaging 9.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists. Jamal Murray is averaging 27.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Denver.
Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.1 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Clippers. George is averaging 18.4 points and six rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 108.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points on 49.3% shooting.
Clippers: Averaging 121.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 46.5% shooting.
INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).
Clippers: None listed.
