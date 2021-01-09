Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers gave up 107.6 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Rockets: Brodric Thomas: out (ankle), Christian Wood: day to day (knee), Danuel House: out (back), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).
Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (right adductor), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (left ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.