Oklahoma City went 49-33 overall and 22-19 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.1 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Avery Bradley Jr.: out (right leg), Anthony Davis Jr.: day to day (sore right shoulder), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (knee).

