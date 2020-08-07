The Clippers have gone 29-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 8-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Clippers won the last meeting between these two teams 117-97 on Dec. 3. Montrezl Harrell scored 26 points to help lead Los Angeles to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers scoring 29.1 points per game, and is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists. CJ McCollum is averaging 24.7 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Portland.
Kawhi Leonard is averaging 26.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 122 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 46.1% shooting.
Clippers: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 44.1% shooting.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jaylen Adams: day to day (back).
Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (calf), Montrezl Harrell: out (personal).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
