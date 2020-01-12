The Nuggets have gone 15-6 against Western Conference teams. Denver is fifth in the NBA giving up just 105.4 points per game and holding opponents to 45.5 percent shooting.

The Clippers have gone 17-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is the Western Conference leader with 48 rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 7.6.

AD

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 6.4 assists and scores 19.3 points per game. Jamal Murray has averaged 19.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.8 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

AD

Leonard leads the Clippers averaging 25.6 points and has added 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Montrezl Harrell has averaged 17.9 points and collected 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 50.1 percent shooting.

AD

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, seven steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Paul Millsap: out (left knee contusion).

Clippers: JaMychal Green: day to day (knee), Paul George: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.