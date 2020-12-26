He wanted to play in Wednesday’s game against Charlotte, but the team decided that two more days of rest would be beneficial.
The 32-year-old, five-time All-Star forward said he “feels great” but knows he may struggle with his conditioning early on.
Cleveland’s first road game will also mark center Andre Drummond’s return to Detroit. He was traded to the Cavaliers in February after seven seasons with the Pistons. He made two All-Star teams while with Detroit.
Drummond had 14 points and 14 rebounds in the Cavs’ opening-night win over the Hornets.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.