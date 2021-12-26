Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was promoted to the job on Feb. 19, 2020, signed a multi-year contract extension on Saturday morning. The son of longtime NBA coach and current Cleveland senior advisor Bernie Bickerstaff took over a team in disarray following the resignation of John Beilein. “If you look at our roster, we’ve got guys locked in here for a long time,” said Bickerstaff, who is 47-69 with the Cavaliers. “Now, with this coaching staff, we’re locked in for a long time, too.”