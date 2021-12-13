After playing in Miami on Saturday, the Bulls had their next two games postponed due to a COVID outbreak on the team. Positive test results in the NBA and NHL are beginning to affect both leagues’ schedules, but Heat coach Erik Spoelstra isn’t panicking. “It’s not something we can control,” Spoelstra said. “This is the world that we’re living in. We feel blessed that our profession continues to go forward with the proper precautions.”