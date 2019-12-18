Detroit allowed 133 points in a loss to Washington on Monday night. The Pistons got frontcourt standouts Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond back from their injuries for this game, but they still allowed 70 points in the first half and 40 in the second quarter.

Lowry fed Serge Ibaka for a dunk with 37.4 seconds left for the assist he needed for a triple-double.

Toronto led 81-76 before its 11-point run in the third. Pascal Siakam and Ibaka had back-to-back dunks that made it 90-76, and a layup by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson pushed the lead to 16.

Even as they closed out a relatively comfortable win, however, the Raptors ended up with another injury. Norman Powell left the game with 3:17 remaining, holding onto his left shoulder.

Drummond had 22 points and 18 rebounds for Detroit.

TESTY

As is often the case so close to the Canadian border, there was a divided crowd of Pistons fans and Raptors supporters. The action on the court was contentious at times as well.

There were four technical fouls handed out: Lowry, Siakam and Drummond received theirs in the second quarter, and Griffin got one in the third.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Siakam scored 26 points and Ibaka added 25.

Pistons: F/C Christian Wood left the game with a left knee strain. He scored six points. ... Detroit was not called for a foul in the first quarter until Svi Mykhailiuk committed one with 4.5 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Washington on Friday night.

Pistons: At Boston on Friday night.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

