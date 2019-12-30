The Cavaliers are 6-19 in conference games. Cleveland is 10-5 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 133-113 in the last matchup on Dec. 16. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 33 points, and Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 25 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowry leads the Raptors with 3.1 made 3-pointers and averages 20.8 points while shooting 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. Serge Ibaka has averaged 14.7 points and totaled 9.1 rebounds while shooting 49.9 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

AD

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.9 assists while scoring 11.3 points per game. Sexton has averaged 2.4 assists and scored 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

AD

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.2 points, 46.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Norman Powell: out (shoulder), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).

Cavaliers: Kevin Love: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD