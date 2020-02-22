P.J. Washington had 16 points for the Hornets.
Brooklyn built a 10-point halftime lead and outscored the Hornets 33-13 in the third quarter to take control.
The Hornets managed to beat the Bulls in Chicago on Thursday night without co-leading scoring Devonte Graham scoring a point. But they couldn’t replicate the feat against the Nets with Graham struggling to find the bottom of the net again. The second-year point guard, who has thrust himself into the conversation for the league’s Most Improved Player, was limited to six points on 1-of-10 shooting.
The Nets are in the midst of a stretch of eight of 10 games on the road. They are 3-2 so far during that stretch.
TIP-INS
Nets: Former North Carolina Tar Heel Theo Pinson received a big cheer when he scored his first points late in the fourth quarter. ... Spencer Dinwiddle had 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
Hornets: Bench was outscored 50-27.
UP NEXT
Nets: Host the Orlando Magic on on Monday night.
Hornets: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.