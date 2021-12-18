Wagner is making the most of his opportunity. The rookie forward from Michigan is averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals, and now finds himself in the position of running the Magic’s offense due to an injury to starting point guard Cole Anthony. “The one thing we’ve said from Day One when we’ve talk about him (is that he has) a very high basketball IQ,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “The fact that he knows when to make the right plays, (make) the right decisions. Our staff was just commenting today a little bit how much (the Miami Heat) were trying to speed him up (in Friday night’s 115-105 loss) and he didn’t get sped up. His poise, his basketball IQ, and his willingness to make the right play has just stones in these games.”