The Pelicans are 12-11 in non-conference play. New Orleans leads the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Favors averaging 3.2.

The Magic won the last meeting between these two squads 130-119 on Dec. 15. Jonathan Isaac scored 21 points to help lead Orlando to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is third on the Magic averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 19.5 points per game while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Markelle Fultz is averaging 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

JJ Redick is averaging 15.3 points and 2.5 rebounds for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 10.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 47.0% shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 44.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Terrence Ross: out (personal), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Mohamed Bamba: out (migrane headache), Evan Fournier: out (illness).

Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (knee), Brandon Ingram: out (knee), Jrue Holiday: out (elbow).

