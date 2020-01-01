Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is taken off the court on a stretcher after he sustained an injury during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Washington. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac hyperextended his left knee early in the first quarter Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

Isaac collided with Washington’s Bradley Beal with 9:57 left in the first quarter and was taken off the court on a stretcher. The Magic say Isaac will have an MRI in Orlando on Thursday.

Issac entered the game averaging 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.52 blocks.

