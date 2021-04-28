Former Cavaliers owner Gordon Gund, whose purchase of the franchise in 1983 prevented it from relocating, was honored during the game. Gund sold controlling interest to current owner Dan Gilbert in 2005, and had his minority share bought out on April 14. “With Mr. Gund, Wayne Embry as general manager and Lenny Wilkens as coach, they were just super people to be around,” said Corbin, who played from Cleveland from 1986-88. “I really enjoyed my time here.”