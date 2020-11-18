“I’m healthy now and I just can’t wait to get out there and play. ... This is the best moment of my life right here,” a teary Anthony said on the ESPN telecast of the draft. “Nothing compares to this moment right here. Maybe birth.”

With Anthony — who endured some knee issues in college and played much of last year at less than 100% — the Magic could essentially be adding two first-round picks to their roster for this coming season. Orlando used the No. 16 pick last year on forward Chuma Okeke, who missed last season while recovering from a torn left ACL. The Magic signed Okeke on Monday.

Orlando went 33-40 last season, getting to the playoffs for a second consecutive year and falling in the first round to Milwaukee. Markelle Fultz, a former No. 1 overall pick, emerged as the team’s starting point guard and averaged 12.1 points along with a team-best 5.1 assists, but the Magic clearly need some additional offensive punch after finishing last season 24th leaguewide in points per game.

Anthony could help: He had 20 or more points in each of his first three college games, including what became a season-best 34 in his debut against Notre Dame.

The Magic were not scheduled to have a second-round pick. They entered the draft in possession of a second-rounder — No. 45 — but traded that pick Wednesday afternoon to Milwaukee for two future-second round selections. One of those will be conveyed in either 2022, 2023 or 2024; the other is coming to Orlando in 2026.

