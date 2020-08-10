The Nets are 22-23 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 49.5 points per game in the paint led by Caris LeVert averaging 8.9.

The Magic won the last meeting between these two squads 128-118 on July 31. Evan Fournier scored 24 points to help lead Orlando to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic is shooting 47.5% and averaging 19.7 points. Terrence Ross is averaging 17.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LeVert has shot 42% and is averaging 18.3 points for the Nets. Joe Harris is averaging 16.9 points and four rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 48.0% shooting.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 115 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Evan Fournier: out (illness).

Nets: Jamal Crawford: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.