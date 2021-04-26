Magic teammate Mo Bamba removed his own jersey and draped it over Cannady’s ankle as his teammate lay on the court writhing in pain, an effort to shield the scene from the view of others — Cannady included.
“I just did what he would probably do for me,” Bamba said. “I didn’t want him to see it.”
Cannady will not play again this season. The Magic said a plaster splint was applied to the ankle on Monday and that the former Princeton guard is expected to make a full recovery.
Cannady appeared in eight games for Orlando this season, averaging 4.3 points. He was the MVP of this season’s G League playoffs, after helping the Orlando-affiliated Lakeland Magic to that league’s championship.
