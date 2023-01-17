Malone out for Nuggets due to health and safety protocols

Assistant coach David Adelman will fill in for a Nuggets team that entered the night tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets (30-13) have won 13 straight home games.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets announced on social media that head coach Michael Malone will miss the game Tuesday night against Portland after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

Malone was hired by Denver on June 15, 2015. He’s won 344 games over eight seasons with the Nuggets, which is the third-most in team history. He trails only Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423). Malone also has a 21-27 postseason mark with Denver.