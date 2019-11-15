Warkentin made the lewd remark when he was interviewed after the Raptors’ loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June. Toronto went on to defeat Golden State in six games to win its first championship.

There have been several incidents across Canada in recent years in which men have made the same vulgar remark on live TV.

Warkentin’s lawyer, Richard Addelman, said outside court that his client “said some things and now he’s apologized for those things.” Warkentin declined to comment.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD