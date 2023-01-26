Mavericks All-Star Doncic leaves game with ankle injury

PHOENIX — Luka Doncic left the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night with a sprained left ankle.
Doncic was trying to make a move close to the basket against Phoenix’s Cam Johnson, but stepped on Mikal Bridges’ foot before passing the ball and limping away. He grabbed at his lower left leg before Dallas coach Jason Kidd called for a timeout.
The Suns and Mavericks both had a 25-24 record coming into the game.
