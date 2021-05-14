Kristaps Porzingis, who had 21 points and 10 rebounds, made a 3-pointer on the game’s first shot and the Mavs never trailed, though the undermanned Raptors cut it close late. Toronto used only seven players, going without its top seven scorers — mostly because of injuries, but also with the season winding down and the Raptors out of contention for even a play-in spot in the East.