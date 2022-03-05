The Kings had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds, but Harrison Barnes’ 30-footer went off the rim and Justin Holiday converted the miss for a layup for the game’s final points.
Dallas trailed by 19 at Golden State last Sunday before rallying for a 107-101 victory. The Mavericks have won five straight.
De’Aaron Fox matched a career high with 44 points, and Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings. The Kings finished a five-game trip 2-3.
Doncic was listed on the injury report as having a left toe sprain. Coach Jason Kidd wouldn’t elaborate on the injury. It was the first game Doncic has missed since Jan. 7 and the 16th this season. Dallas is 6-10 without the 23-year-old four-time All-Star.
TIP-INS:
Kings: Richaun Holmes returned after missing five games because of back soreness. Holmes had six points and six rebounds in 16 minutes. … Guard Jeremy Lamb sat with left hip soreness.
Mavericks: Finney-Smith had 17 points, hitting 5 of 11 from 3-point range. … Dinwiddie converted 12 of 13 free throws. … Power forward Maxi Kleber missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.
UP NEXT
Kings: Host New York on Monday night.
Mavericks: Host Utah on Monday night.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports