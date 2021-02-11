The Pelicans are 6-9 in conference matchups. New Orleans ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 49.9 points per game in the paint led by Zion Williamson averaging 17.9.
The Mavericks and Pelicans meet Friday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 46.1% and averaging 27.8 points. Jalen Brunson is shooting 53.6% and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.
Williamson is averaging 23.8 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Pelicans. Lonzo Ball is averaging 4.9 assists and 15.8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points on 48.5% shooting.
Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 46.6% shooting.
INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.
Pelicans: None listed.
