Mavericks' Wood to miss multiple games with broken thumb

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood will miss multiple games with a broken left thumb.
The Mavericks have been dealing for weeks with injuries to several key defensive players and now will be without the No. 2 scorer behind NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic.
Wood, acquired in a trade with Houston on draft night last summer, is averaging 18.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, second to Doncic in both categories. The 27-year-old came off the bench to start the season before coach Jason Kidd inserted him into the lineup in mid-December.
Wood’s injury came on the night Dorian Finney-Smith, one of the club’s top defensive players, and Josh Green returned from lengthy absences.
Finney-Smith missed 14 games with a right adductor strain, and Green, also known for his defense, was sidelined 20 games with a right elbow sprain.
The Mavericks have lost six of eight games since a seven-game winning streak that was the longest since the franchise’s only championship season of 2010-11.
