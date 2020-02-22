Doncic was out four games the first time he sprained the ankle in December, then another seven when the 20-year-old sensation did it again before the All-Star break. Doncic played the final game before the break and the first game back, a 122-106 win at Orlando on Friday.
The Mavericks are 2-0 without their top two scorers, including a 123-100 home win over Atlanta on Feb. 1. The other win was at home against Charlotte.
Center Willie Cauley-Stein is out against Atlanta for personal reasons, and guard Seth Curry is questionable with right knee soreness that kept him out of consecutive games earlier this month.
