“We don’t know the status,” Carlisle said after practice. “We obviously hope it’s not serious, but we don’t know.”

Doncic didn’t travel with the team to Houston and was expected to have an MRI. The Mavericks are back home Saturday night to play Atlanta.

The NBA rookie of the year last season, Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 8.7 assists and 9.5 rebounds per game in his 43 games this season.

He leads the NBA with 12 triple-doubles, two more than James. Doncic’s 20 career triple-doubles are one short of matching Jason Kidd’s franchise record.

