Doncic entered the game sixth in the NBA in scoring at 28.8 points per game and is the NBA’s triple-double leader with 12.

The Mavericks went 3-4 without the 20-year-old sensation after splitting the four games during his first absence.

Doncic is an All-Star starter in his second season and plans to play in the futures game as well during All-Star weekend in Chicago.

