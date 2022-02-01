The 29-year-old guard was helped off the court with 7:16 left in the second quarter during that loss to the Warriors. He went down awkwardly on a drive and grabbed at his foot, but was able to get up and shoot his free throws before leaving the game.
Hardaway is in the first year of a four-year, $75 million contract with the Mavericks. He has averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing about 30 minutes a game. He has started 20 of his 42 games.
