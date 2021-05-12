Pelicans: Coach Stan Van Gundy didn’t say whether Ball was finished for the season. ... Hayes went the locker room late in the third quarter after taking a tumble into one of the courtside advertising boards but returned in the fourth. ... Naji Marshall didn’t return after colliding with Dorian Finney-Smith early in the fourth quarter. ... James Johnson and Wes Iwundu faced Dallas for the first time since going to New Orleans in a trade in late March. Johnson scored 11 points, and Iwundu had four. ... Willie Hernangomez had 12 points and 10 rebounds.