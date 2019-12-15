Doncic was injured in the opening minutes of a 122-118 overtime loss to Miami on Saturday when his right foot landed on a foot of Heat guard Kendrick Nunn. The Mavericks rallied from 24 points down without their injured star and had the lead in the final minute of regulation.

It will be the first missed game of the season for Doncic, who is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He missed 10 games his rookie season, mostly because of nagging minor injuries.

