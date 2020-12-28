Portland finished 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game last season, 44.6 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (right calf).
Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: day to day (self isolating).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.