McDermott, Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss, 114-105

PHILADELPHIA — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Devin Vassell scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half, and Keldon Johnson had 21. Coming off a 134-137 victory at Indiana on Friday night, the Spurs were 16 for 38 from 3-point range and had a 40-10 advantage in bench points.

Joel Embiid had 40 points as Philadelphia fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2016-17. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points, Tobias Harris had 15 and James Harden 12.

PACERS 124, PISTONS 115

INDIANAPOLIS — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and Indiana beat Detroit to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season.

The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season at home this week.

Mathurin, a 20-year-old Canadian forward selected sixth overall, made the three 3-pointers in a 2:20 span as the Pacers surged to an 88-79 lead after three quarters. Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton added 24 points.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 22 points.

CELTICS 126, MAGIC 120

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help Boston beat Orlando.

Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with 4:08 remaining to put the Celtics up for good. White scored 27 points, two short of his career high, to help the Celtics win for the second straight night.

Terrence Ross led the Magic with 29 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 and Franz Wagner added 18. The Magic dropped to 0-3 in losing for the Celtics for a 10th straight time.

