“What Nate has done in four seasons with our franchise merits this extension,” president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said. “Between injuries and changes in personnel, he and his coaching staff have adapted and produced positive results. He also represents the franchise, the city and our state in a first-class manner.’’
Before taking the head coaching job, McMillan was the team’s associate head coach on Frank Vogel’s staff from 2013-16. The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference finals in McMillan’s first season as an assistant.
McMillan’s 659 career wins as a head coach rank 22nd in NBA history.
___
