Rick Carlisle is back in Indiana, where he coached from 2003 through 2007, and Jason Kidd takes over in Dallas after playing for the Mavericks and helping them win the 2011 NBA title.
The pandemic will affect a third NBA season and already means some people will be missing on media day. Reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix says Devin Booker has entered the league’s health and safety protocols and won’t be available on Monday.
The first preseason game is Sunday, when Brooklyn visits the Los Angeles Lakers.
