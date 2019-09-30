Golden State is among the teams having media day Monday, its first formal day of work at the team’s new Chase Center home in San Francisco. NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also have media day Monday.
Monday also marks the start of the preseason, with Houston playing host to the Shanghai Sharks.
