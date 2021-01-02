Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers averaged 113.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.6 last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: out (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).
Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (left ankle), Alex Caruso: out (health and safety protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.