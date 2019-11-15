Utah went 50-32 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 106.5 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (ankle).
Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Ed Davis: out (leg).
