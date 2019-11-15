Utah Jazz (8-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (4-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Utah visits Memphis for a Western Conference matchup.

Memphis went 24-28 in Western Conference games and 21-20 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game last season, 46.3 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

Utah went 50-32 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 106.5 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (ankle).

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Ed Davis: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD
AD