Atlanta went 20-47 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 6-27 on the road. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.7 last season.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip).
Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (achilles), Rajon Rondo: out (health protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.