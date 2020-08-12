The Bucks are 19-9 in non-conference games. Milwaukee has a 55-14 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The Bucks won the last meeting between these two squads 127-114 on Dec. 13. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 11.1 rebounds and averages 14.8 points. Ja Morant is shooting 44.4% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Brook Lopez ranks fourth on the Bucks averaging 11.9 points and has added 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 44.8% shooting.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 117.4 points, 49.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points on 43.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (meniscus), Tyus Jones: out (knee).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (tooth), Khris Middleton: out (rest), Wesley Matthews: out (adductor), Eric Bledsoe: out (knee), Donte DiVincenzo: out (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.