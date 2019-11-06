Minnesota finished 36-46 overall and 11-30 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Timberwolves gave up 114.0 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (right knee), Jae Crowder: day to day (back).

Timberwolves Injuries: Jeff Teague: day to day (illness), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jordan Bell: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

