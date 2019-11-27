The Clippers are 9-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks third in the league with 37.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 6.9.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 53.3 percent and averaging 12 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. has averaged 16.2 points and collected 4.8 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Leonard leads the Clippers scoring 25.8 points and collecting 8.0 rebounds. Maurice Harkless is shooting 50.1 percent and has averaged 5.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 101.8 points, 47.2 rebounds, 22.6 assists, seven steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.6 points on 40.8 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 28 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Kyle Anderson: day to day (heel), Ja Morant: day to day (back).

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

AD