Memphis went 20-26 in Western Conference action and 14-22 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies averaged 17 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second chance points and 41 bench points last season.
The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Celtics: Tacko Fall: out (eye), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).
Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip), De’Anthony Melton: out (health protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.