Cleveland finished 19-46 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 8-21 on the road. The Cavaliers shot 45.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hip), John Konchar: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).
Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Love: out (calf).
