The Grizzlies are 16-15 in Western Conference play. Memphis is third in the NBA scoring 17.4 fast break points per game. Dillon Brooks leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 126-116 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 36 points, and Brooks led Memphis with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans scoring 25 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Lonzo Ball is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 10.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Ja Morant has shot 48.9 percent and is averaging 17.5 points for the Grizzlies. Brooks has averaged 21.4 points and added 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.6 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 121 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 117.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

Grizzlies: Bruno Caboclo: out (knee), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (hand), Grayson Allen: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.