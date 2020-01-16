The Cavaliers are 6-15 on the road. Cleveland averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 3-14 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-107 in the last meeting on Dec. 20. Jordan Clarkson led Cleveland with 33 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Jr. has averaged 18 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 18.3 points and collected 9.6 rebounds while shooting 63.4 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Kevin Love is averaging 17 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and scored 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 121.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 104.7 points, 45 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 5.9 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jae Crowder: day to day (right hip).

Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Ante Zizic: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.