The Grizzlies are 3-9 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is second in the Western Conference with 26.8 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 6.4.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 137-121 in their last meeting on Nov. 6. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 31 points, and Andrew Wiggins paced Minnesota scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves scoring 26.3 points per game and averaging 12.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Wiggins has averaged 15.4 points and totaled 3.4 rebounds while shooting 31.4 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tyus Jones is second on the Grizzlies averaging 4.6 assists while scoring 5.9 points per game. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 57.7 percent and has averaged 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 96.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 100.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Josh Okogie: day to day (left knee), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: out (toe), Treveon Graham: day to day (left forearm).

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: day to day (hip), Kyle Anderson: out (heel), Ja Morant: out (back spasms).

