Phoenix went 34-39 overall and 19-27 in Western Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 113.4 points per game and shoot 47.2% from the field last season.
The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: day to day (hip), Jontay Porter: out (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip).
Suns: Cameron Payne: day to day (ankle), Jalen Smith: out (health and safety protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.